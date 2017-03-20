× Cypress Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison For Contacting Underage Girls Through Social Media, Committing Lewd Acts

A 47-year-old Cypress man was sentenced to 12 years in state prison on Monday after contacting underage girls through social media with the intent to commit lewd acts, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

Michael Theodore Mordaunt, pleaded guilty to 19 felony counts of contacting a child with the intent to commit a specified crime, five felony counts of lewd acts upon a child age 14 or 15, two felony counts of lewd acts upon a child under 14, three felony counts of meeting a minor with the intent to engage in lewd conduct, one felony count of possession and control of child pornography, and a sentencing enhancement allegation for substantial sexual conduct with a child, the OCDA said in a press release.

Mordaunt created several Myspace and Facebook accounts between February 2009 and January 2014 using the image of young, teenage boy surfing. He then messaged the victims, the majority of whom were between 12 and 16-years-old, prosecutors said.

Mordaunt had sexually explicit conversations with the girls through phone calls and text messages. He requested and received sexually explicit photos from the victims and attempted to meet with them, according to the prosecutors.

Mordaunt, who was an employee in the Information Technology Department at the Boeing Company in Seal Beach at the time of the crime, committed lewd acts with girls on several occasions.

The Cypress Police Department and Garden Grove Police Department began separate investigations into the case in 2013.