Los Angeles Judge to Hear Motions in Roman Polanski Legal Saga on Monday

Another chapter in the twisted legal saga of director Roman Polanski is expected to unfold in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Monday morning.

The legal team for Polanski — who has been a fugitive from U.S. justice for nearly four decades — has asked a judge to rule that their client has served more than enough time in custody for having had sex with a minor in the spring of 1977.

The 83-year-old “Rosemary’s Baby” director, who fled the country in 1978 before his sentencing, will not attend Monday’s hearing before Superior Court Judge Scott M. Gordon, according to Polanski’s attorney, Harland Braun.

The case dates back to 1977, when Polanski, then 43, picked up Samantha Gailey — a 13 year-old junior high student — and brought her to Jack Nicholson’s house for a photo shoot. He gave her champagne and part of a Quaalude pill and, according to testimony from Gailey, he forced her to have sex with him.

