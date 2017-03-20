Man Fatally Shot in Boyle Heights: LAPD

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot in Boyle Heights early Monday, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

The shooting was reported about 7 a.m. near the intersection of 8th and Fresno streets, Detective Meghan Aguilar told KTLA.

Six shots were heard coming from a black Honda in the area and police found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as Jose Fernando Arellano, died at the scene, police said.

Video from the scene showed several people in the area, including children wearing backpacks. Police converged at the scene, while the body was covered with a pink blanket.

No further details have been released, but the shooting is not believed to be gang related.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra and Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.