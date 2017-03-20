Man Wounded in Shooting by Huntington Beach Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot by Huntington Beach police officers Sunday night near Beacon Hill and Lawn Haven, authorities said.

Police went to the area when they heard shots fired at about 10:30 p.m., said Officer Jennifer Marlatt, spokeswoman for the Huntington Beach Police Department.

When officers arrived, they saw a man and a woman in the area, Marlatt said.

"At some point during the contact, an officer-involved shooting occurred," Marlatt said.

