Man Wounded in Shooting by Huntington Beach Police

Posted 9:44 AM, March 20, 2017, by and , Updated at 10:01AM, March 20, 2017

A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot by Huntington Beach police officers Sunday night near Beacon Hill and Lawn Haven, authorities said.

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting in Huntington Beach. (Credit: Southern Counties News)

Police went to the area when they heard shots fired at about 10:30 p.m., said Officer Jennifer Marlatt, spokeswoman for the Huntington Beach Police Department.

When officers arrived, they saw a man and a woman in the area, Marlatt said.

"At some point during the contact, an officer-involved shooting occurred," Marlatt said.

