O.C. Woman Charged in Fake Dog Rescue Sale of Sick Puppies; Dogs Now Healthy, Available for Adoption

More than two months after Irvine police arrested a woman who allegedly sold sick young dogs to unsuspecting new pet owners, she has been charged — and nine of the puppies officers rescued from her are up for adoption.

The dogs were recovered when Megan Ann Hoechstetter of Seal Beach was arrested in January on suspicion of selling a sick puppy to an Irvine family, police said. That pup died within a week of being sold to the family.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office has charged Hoechstetter, who allegedly operated under the business name Pawlosophy and possibly other false business names, a DA’s office source confirmed. The exact charges will be announced later Monday.

Hoechstetter ran a fake rescue organization, selling animals she may have obtained from Mexico, police said at the time of her arrest. She met customers in parking lots and did not inspect their homes to ensure adequate animal care would be possible, police said.

Since the investigation began, the Irvine Police Department has found 155 victims who got sick dogs from Hoechstetter, the Irvine Police Department said in a news release Monday. That figure is up from 37 victims the week that Hoechstetter was arrested.

Meanwhile, nine of the 19 puppies rescued upon Hoechstetter’s Jan. 11 arrest have been nursed back to health at the Irvine Animal Care Center, police said.

After being medically cleared, nine of the puppies will be available for adoption Wednesday; five more are expected to be available Friday. The final five will be available as soon as they become medically available, a police spokeswoman said.

Pictures of the animals have been posted at cityofirvine.org/ipdpuppies. They are all listed as mixes.

“The public should keep in mind that these animals were very ill and lived through a traumatic experience,” Irvine police said in the news release. “Anyone wishing to adopt one of the puppies should have extra time to devote to their care and socialization.”

Those who hope to adopt a puppy must go to the Irvine Animal Care Center, 6443 Oak Canyon, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to fill out adoption paperwork. A lottery for each available puppy will be held at 2 p.m.; potential adopters must be present at the time of the lottery.