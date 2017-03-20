Santa Monica Police Look for Man With Autism Who Went Missing After Running L.A. Marathon

Police in Santa Monica are asking the public to help find a man with autism who went missing after running in the L.A. Marathon.

Romario Snow, 21, was last seen just before 2 p.m. Sunday near Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard, near the marathon finish line, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

Snow was photographed at the start of the marathon and was wearing a navy blue shirt and black shorts. Police said he may be wearing a light brown sweater.

Authorities said Snow has brown eyes, brown hair and weighs 158 pounds. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

Critical Missing: #RomarioSnow, 21 year old autistic male. Last seen by #LAMarathon security near Ocean Ave/Santa Monica Blvd on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/NDXpJfNg0v — Santa Monica Police (@SantaMonicaPD) March 21, 2017