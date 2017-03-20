SWAT Responds to Temple City Sheriff’s Station After Man Opens Fire

A SWAT team responded to the Temple City Sheriff’s Station Monday morning after a man fired shots at the building and department personnel, authorities stated.

No deputies were injured in the shooting, which occurred about 7:15 a.m. at the station located in the 8800 block of East Las Tunas Drive, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted.

Station personnel engaged the gunman in an attempt to neutralize the threat, a news release from the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a dark blue SUV parked in the station parking lot with a window that appeared to have been shot out.

A boot could be seen resting on the edge of the window and had not moved for several minutes, video showed.

At one point, a team of deputies approached the SUV with guns drawn to get a view inside the vehicle.

The deputies then retreated behind the cover a patrol vehicle and left the area.

Two armored SWAT vehicles then entered the parking lot about 8 a.m., with one of the vehicles approaching the SUV.

Authorities fired a flash-bang device at the SUV but there appeared to be no movement from inside.

A short time later, several deputies walked up to the vehicle behind an armored shield and opened a passenger-side door.

The situation appeared to be under control as the shield was lowered and several more deputies approached the SUV.

