Kimberly, Reid and Neil from the Grammy-winning group The Band Perry discuss their transition from country to pop music in their upcoming album. They also open up about what it's like working with siblings.

Their single "Stay in the Dark" is out now. Their new album "My Bad Imagination" will be released later this year.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Monday, March 20, 2017.