Victim Fatally Shot While Walking Down Duarte Street ID'd as 20-Year-Old Man; 2 Sought

Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was fatally shot while walking down the street Saturday night in Duarte.

Two suspects remained at large early Monday, authorities said. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified the victim as Ray Chinchilla, a 20-year-old Duarte resident.

The shooting took place just after 9 p.m. Saturday. Chinchilla was walking north on Flagstone Avenue with another man and a woman when they were approached on foot by two men as they approached East Camino Real Street, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

At least one of the men began firing at Chinchilla’s group before fleeing in a gray Honda, authorities said.

