Victorville Man Sought in Connection to Attack on Developmentally Disabled Teen: Police

Deputies on Monday asked for the public’s help in locating a man accused of attacking a 19-year-old man with developmental disabilities in Victorville, police said.

The incident occurred in the 13600 block of Hamlet Court on Friday.

Deputies responded to the location after a father reported that his son had been attacked by his neighbor, who allegedly hit the 19-year-old in the face with an unknown object, the Victorville Police Department said in a news release.

The suspect is then accused of taking the victim’s cellphone and basketball before fleeing the scene, the release stated. He was gone by the time deputies arrived.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for facial wounds. The severity of the injuries and the teen’s condition were not immediately known.

Police have identified the suspect as 23-year-old Shanon Hill, of Victorville. Authorities described him as having black hair and brown eyes, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing approximately 158 pounds, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Victorville police at 760-241-2911. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463, or go to the We-Tip website at http://www.wetip.com.