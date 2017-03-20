× Water Main Break Leads to Flooding, Street Closures in West Los Angeles

A water main break led to flooding in a West Los Angeles neighborhood Monday night, officials said.

The incident occurred about 10 p.m. when a high pressure water leak was reported beneath the 2100 block of Patricia Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Flooding has damaged pavement and has affected at least one home in the area, the fire department reported.

No injuries have been reported but traffic is shut down between Holmby and Louisiana avenues until repairs are complete.