2 Teens Arrested in Alleged Shooting Plot at Riverside County High School

Two students at a Riverside County high school were arrested this week after officials learned that the pair were allegedly planning to carry out an on-campus shooting.

Police were notified Monday afternoon of the potentially deadly plot at Banning High School in Banning, about 80 miles east of Los Angeles.

Witnesses overheard an unnamed student making threats to open fire Tuesday, according to the Banning Police Department.

Investigators mobilized and recovered evidence that allegedly shows two students had planned “an active shooter-type incident,” police said in a statement.

