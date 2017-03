Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kurt Busch is the champion of this year's Daytona 500. He is also one of only 26 NASCAR drivers to win in all top three divisions. Busch sat down to discuss his recent win, learning about racing from his dad, and his new bride.

Busch will race at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana Sunday, March 26th.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.