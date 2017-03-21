$5,000 Reward to Be Offered in Search for Man Suspected of Killing Ex-Girlfriend in Bellflower

Authorities plan to announce a reward Tuesday in their search for a man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend to death in front of their 10-year-old child on Jan. 16 in Bellflower.

The $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Antowan Parker will be officially announced at a 10 a.m. news conference in Monterey Park, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Parker allegedly showed up to 26-year-old Kenia Buckner’s apartment in the 16200 block of Cornuta Avenue and shot her in front of the child and Kenia’s mother, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Buckner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Walker fled after the shooting and has remained on the loose.

Buckner’s mother is expected to join authorities at the news conference to ask the public for help in finding Parker.

A warrant has been issued to arrest Parker, who should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information was asked to call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).