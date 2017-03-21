After O.C. Waiter’s Demand for ‘Proof of Residency,’ Familiar Echoes of Discrimination Take on New Resonance

The wary eye of a salesclerk. A snide comment made by a passerby. A remark about her mother’s uneven English.
Diana Carrillo was accustomed to waving off the disdain that invaded her life as a Mexican American, she said.
But after a waiter at an upscale Huntington Beach restaurant asked her dining party for “proof of residency,” the 24-year-old Irvine resident said, she decided to go public.
Her Facebook post and the ensuing media coverage of her experience struck a nerve across the nation, with thousands excoriating the restaurant in online comments and flooding its Yelp page to write scathing reviews.
