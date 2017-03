Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno was ABC's "Bachelorette" in 2010, but she ended up finding love in the real world. She talks about getting married to 104.3 MYfm radio host Kevin Manno, their baby girl, and her new show "Love Buzz", where she meets with casts from other dating shows. To watch Ali's new digital series, go to KineticContentTV on Youtube.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.