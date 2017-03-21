As Riverside Mother Pleads Not Guilty in Abandonment of 2-Year-Old, Judge Finds She May Have Mental Health Issues

A Riverside mother pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges accusing her of abandoning her 2-year-old daughter in a grocery store, officials said.

Chiengkham Vilaysane, 31, is charged with a felony count of desertion of a child younger than 14 and a misdemeanor count of child endangerment, according to the Riverside County district attorney’s office.

Vilaysane was denied bail after she couldn’t provide a home address to the Riverside County Probation Department, said John Hall, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office. She will remain in custody on $10,000 bail.

At a hearing on Monday, Riverside Superior Court Judge Samuel Diaz Jr. indicated that Vilaysane may have possible mental health issues, Hall said.

