Consumers in Big Bear Urged to Monitor Bank Accounts for Fraud Amid Numerous Reports of Stolen Card Data

Officials are urging consumers in the Big Bear area to check to bank accounts for unauthorized charges and withdrawals amid numerous reports of credit and debit card fraud originating in the area.

On Tuesday, the Big Bear Sheriff’s station received about 20 calls about fraudulent account use, according to Tiffany Swantek, a public information officer with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives are working to identify a common thread between the reported incidents, but so far have not been able to determine the source of the criminal activity.

Authorities believe some sort of skimming device is being used on credit-card readers at local stores to electronically capture victims’ financial information. The thieves are then able to fraudulently withdraw money from bank accounts and to make online charges, officials said.

Deputies investigated the credit card machines at all local gas stations but did not find any skimming devices or evidence of tampering, leading them to believe the theft is being executed remotely, Swantek said. Skimmers can be attached to legitimate payment terminals and used wirelessly to surreptitiously record data when a card is swiped.

One victim, Teaanna Manley, told KTLA thieves have been withdrawing cash from ATMs all over California. She and many other victims believe the activity is originating from the Circle K off Big Bear Boulevard, which she said is the only place she uses her credit card.

Another woman, Melissa Hall, said $300 was stolen from her husband’s card after it was used in the area on Monday.

Until authorities are able to isolate the source of the fraud, they are only able to alert consumers and urge them to check their account activity, Swantek said.

Fraud alerts can be placed on individual credit reports by contacting TransUnion, Experian, or Equifax.

Victims are also urged to report skimming incidents to local law enforcement. The Big Bear Sheriff’s station can be contacted at 909-866-0100.