Dating Mistakes Single Parents Make

Today, March 21 is National Single Parents Day. Dating Coach Laurel House joined us live with dating mistakes that single parents make.

In celebration of Single Parents Day, Laurel has launched a line of intentional jewelry that supports dating confidence and helps you find love. For more information on the jewelry line, Laurel and how she can help you with your relationship, you can go to her website or follow her on social media @DatingLaurel.