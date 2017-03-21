LAPD Bomb Squad Officer Sues City Over Alleged Sexual Harassment

LAPD supervisors refused to protect a bomb squad officer from another officer who stalked and harassed her for months, according to a lawsuit filed this week.

In April 2016, the lawsuit alleges, LAPD Officer Harry Lathrop told Officer Stefanie Alcocer, a fellow bomb technician, that he had been “madly in love” with her for six years and would leave his wife for her. Alcocer, who has a domestic partner also in the LAPD, told Lathrop that “it was never going to happen” and to “give her space.”

But according to the complaint, filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Lathrop began to stalk Alcocer. He showed up at restaurants where Alcocer was eating; drove by and followed her when she was working; bombarded her with text messages, emails and phone calls; and showed up at her hotel on a work trip, even when she had “arranged to stay at a hotel that was a significant distance from Officer Lathrop’s hotel.”

In May, the complaint says, she had to push him away after “Officer Lathrop approached [Alcocer] and kissed her.” At one point he “punched an LAPD truck” after she refused to talk to him in an LAPD parking lot.

