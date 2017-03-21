Latinos Are Reporting Fewer Sexual Assaults Amid Rising Fears of Deportation: LAPD

Los Angeles police Chief Charlie Beck said Tuesday that reports of sexual assault and domestic violence made by the city’s Latino residents have plummeted this year amid concerns that immigrants in the country illegally could risk deportation by interacting with police or testifying in court.

Beck said reports of sexual assault dropped 25% among the city’s Latino population in the beginning of 2017, adding that reports of domestic violence also have fallen by 10%.

Similar decreases were not seen in reports of those crimes by other ethnic groups, Beck said.

“Imagine your sister, your mother, not reporting a sexual assault for fear that their family will be torn apart,” Beck said during an event at the Lincoln Heights Youth Center Complex in East L.A.

