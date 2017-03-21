× Man With Autism Who Vanished in Santa Monica After L.A. Marathon Found in Inglewood: Police

A 21-year-old man with autism who was reported missing in Santa Monica after the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday was found in Inglewood, police announced Tuesday morning.

Inglewood police located Romario Snow, according to the Santa Monica Police Department, which did not provide further details on how or where the missing man was found.

Before the announcement Tuesday, police said Snow had last been seen by L.A. Marathon security at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday.

A photograph showing Snow at the start of the marathon was released by police Monday.

Santa Monica detectives were headed to Inglewood for further investigation, Police Chief Jacqueline Seabrooks tweeted.

33.961680 -118.353131