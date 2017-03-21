Oklahoma Pastor’s Daughter Arrested for Allegedly Molesting 10-Year-Old Boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The daughter of an Oklahoma pastor has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old boy last year, local station KXII reported.

Stormy Ledbetter, 30, allegedly molested the boy in her parents' home, where she also lives, authorities told KXII. Ledbetter's father is the current pastor at Pauls Valley Church of the Nazarene in Oklahoma.

Police in Pauls Valley say they received a report of the alleged abuse in October.

"We began our investigation, it's been long and slow. Of course, we had to have the child forensically interviewed in Norman at the Marietta House," Pauls Valley Assistant Police Chief Derrick Jolley said. "After disclosures were made there, we've continued to investigate."

The arrest of the pastor's daughter stunned the community of Pauls Valley.

"I was shocked and surprised because I go to that church, and they're good people as far as I know," a parishioner told KXII.

If convicted, Ledbetter could face up to 40 years in prison.