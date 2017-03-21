Singer Wyclef Jean Says He Was ‘Mistaken’ for Robber, Detained by Police in West Hollywood

Music artist Wyclef Jean took to social media Tuesday after he says he was “mistaken” for a robber and detained by officers in West Hollywood.

The victim in the initial incident gave authorities a description of the robber and his vehicle, said Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Walker.

Police found a similar vehicle in the area that matched the description and detained Jean, who was inside.

Jean posted a video on Twitter showing himself in handcuffs.

LAPD another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs? pic.twitter.com/vjRfJUkooA — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

“LAPD another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs?” Jean posted along with the video.

Jean also tweeted that he was being “treated like a criminal” and was “appalled” by the officers’ behavior.

“I am sure no father wants his sons or daughters to see him in Handcuffs especially if he is innocent,” Jean also tweeted.

Police later determined Jean was not a suspect in the case and let him go, Walker said.

Details about the robbery were not immediately available.

KTLA’s Gabriel Orendain-Necochea contributed to this report.