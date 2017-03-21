× Spring Storm Moves Into SoCal, Bringing Rain to the Area; More Wet Weather Forecast This Week

Keep those umbrellas handy this week, folks. A wet week is on tap for the Southland, with the first of several storm systems moving into the region Tuesday morning.

Rainfall was reported in Ventura, as well as in Van Nuys and at Los Angeles International Airport by 7 a.m. Tuesday, said Stuart Seto, a weather specialist for the National Weather Service in Oxnard. Precipitation was expected to increase throughout the day.

By Tuesday night, Los Angeles is forecast to get about a third of an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Coastal areas between Malibu and Cambria could see a half-inch to an inch of precipitation Tuesday.

The storm system will usher in high winds, and the Antelope Valley is under a wind advisory until 8 p.m. Tuesday, with winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts of up to 45 mph possible, Seto said.

