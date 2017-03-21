Viral Big Chicken Video Isn’t a Fake, But Footage Has Left Some Terrified

Am I the only person wondering why this chicken is so damn big 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZIWmEL2h2w — LifesBook_Ceo (@LifesBook_Ceo) March 19, 2017

A video of a rather large chicken took Twitter by storm over the weekend, sparking a debate over whether it was real.

The original “big chicken video,” posted early Sunday, quickly went viral, and has been retweeted tens of thousands of times since then.

After watching the footage — which apparently terrified some — users debated whether or not the chicken was indeed real.

WAS ABT TO FALL ASLEEP BUT JUS REMEMBERED I LIVE ON THE SAME PLANET AS THAT HUGE CHICKEN N NOW IM SCARED — PUTHY PRINT (@princessg4y) March 20, 2017

A lot of people wanted it to be #FAKECHICKENNEWS, if only for their own mental health. Some even speculated it was simply a man dressed as a chicken.

THIS IS NOT A CHICKEN. THIS A FULL GROWN, 42-YEAR-OLD MAN IN A CHICKEN SUIT. HE HAS A 401K AND A TIME SHARE IN THE POCONOS. I REBUKE THIS. https://t.co/EB8Buo1n9v — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) March 19, 2017

I'm gonna need someone to say that giant chicken video is fake, thanks — Emily white (@Emilywhite_c) March 20, 2017

As horrifying as it was to some, the video is definitely not fake. The rooster in question has all of the characteristics of a Brahma chicken, a large breed of chicken cultivated in the U.S., according to the Livestock Conservancy, which confirmed the video’s authenticity on Monday.

For a while, at the turn of the 20th century, they were the most in-demand meat breed in the country.

“Often referred to as the ‘King of All Poultry,’ the Brahma chicken is appreciated for its great size, strength, and vigor,” according to the Livestock Conservancy’s website.

Documented cases show that they can reach up to 18 pounds, though 10 to 12 pounds were more or less average for the breed.