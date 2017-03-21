3-Year-Old Twins Drown in Pond Behind Missouri Home

Two twin toddlers died Monday after they were both found in a Missouri pond.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office was called just after 10 a.m. Monday to a home in the 22000 block of South Ridgely Road after the children were reported missing, KCTV reported.

Three hours after the 3-year-old boy was found dead, his sister died at an area hospital.

The children, identified as Arrabelle and Elijah Wagner, lived near the pond with their father and grandparents, according to KTLA sister station WDAF.

“Breaks my heart, it’s really sad. Like, I can’t believe that happened right there, you know?” neighbor Emily Rule told WDAF. “I didn’t see them fall on or anything but knowing that it could happen at any time, there’s lots of kids around here.”

Investigators said they believe the drowning was accidental, WDAF reported.