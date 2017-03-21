Ventura County Firefighter Completes L.A. Marathon in Full Gear to Raise Money in Honor of Fallen Colleagues

Dressed in full gear and carrying an American flag, Ventura County firefighter Rudy Marin completed the Los Angeles Marathon Sunday as he raised money for a memorial honoring his fallen colleagues.

Marin was one of thousands who made the 26.2-mile trek from Dodger Stadium near downtown L.A. to the Santa Monica shoreline.

To complete the race, Marin said he alternated between running and walking; it took him about eight hours to finish.

In an interview with KTLA as he made his way through the course, the fire engineer noted his gear was about 70 pounds, which is approximately 100 pounds less than he weighs.

Still, when asked how much more difficult it was to run wearing the uniform, he responded, “not much.”

Marin participated in the L.A. Marathon to raise money for the Fire Department’s Fallen Firefighter Memorial, which honors those who died in the line of duty from traumatic injuries or job-related illnesses.

“As long as I’m alive, I’m going to make sure they’re remembered,” he said.

Later, in a separate interview, Marin stated, “It’s been unique, it’s been nice to represent my department in this manner.”

He said he was planning to do the Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon in May to raise more money for the fund.

To donate to Ventura County’s Fallen Firefighter Memorial, Marin has asked people to contact Mike Lane at the county’s Federal Fire Station 73 in Port Hueneme at 805-982-4595.