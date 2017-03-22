× 2 Young Men Dead, 2 Others Injured After High-Speed Crash in Oxnard: Police

Two men were killed and two others injured when a pickup truck lost control and crashed in Oxnard Tuesday night, police said.

Emergency personnel responded to the area of Pleasant Valley Road and Longfellow Way at approximately 8:09 p.m. to a solo-vehicle crash, with a driver and three passengers trapped, according to an Oxnard Police Department news release.

Using extrication tools, EMS personnel managed to get the occupants out of the truck.

The driver, 22-year-old Mario Gurrola, and a passenger, 20-year-old Luis Fernando Hernandez, were both pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Two other young men, 20-year-old Felipe Coria and 18-year-old Carlos Pena, received moderate injuries and were rushed to Ventura County Medical Center in Ventura. Both are listed in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation showed that the 2002 Chevy 1500 pickup truck was traveling at a high rate speed on Pleasant Valley when the driver lost control as he went over a railroad grade crossing east of Longfellow, according to the release. The driver was unable to regain control, and the truck crashed into an electrical pole and a large palm tree.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, but it was not known if drugs or alcohol played a role, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Oxnard Senior Officer Maria Pena by phone at 805-385-7750 or by email at maria.pena@oxnardpd.org.