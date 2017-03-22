61-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck Crossing Street in Marked Crosswalk: LAPD

A 61-year-old man was killed early Wednesday when a car fatally struck him while he was in a crosswalk, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

At about 5:57 a.m. Ramon Guerrero was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk on Olympic Boulevard and Orme Street when he was hit by a 2016 Toyota Corolla, the Los Angeles Police Department reported in a statement.

LAPD said the driver, 49-year-old Fredy Guirao, remained at the scene of the crash and was cooperating with police.

Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash, police said.

Guerrero was transported to a local hospital where he died a short time later from his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Officer Juan Mendoza at 213-833-3713, or Detective Felix Padilla at 213-486-0753.