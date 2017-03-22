Amid Student Protests, CSU Board of Trustees Considers First Tuition Hike in 6 Years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

California State University’s Board of Trustees is expected to vote Wednesday on whether to increase tuition after a six-year freeze — a proposal that has sparked protests, lengthy debates and legislative calls to action.

The vote will come at the end of a two-day meeting in downtown Long Beach. Protesters gathered outside the meeting Wednesday morning.

University leaders had hoped Gov. Jerry Brown’s January budget proposal would provide what was necessary to preserve the quality of the nation’s largest public university system. Instead, the amount he allocated in additional state funding is less than half what Cal State had requested.

Cal State's vote follows the University of California Regents’ 16-4 vote earlier this year to end their tuition freeze and approve a 2.5%, or $282, increase next school year.

