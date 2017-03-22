Doughnut Shop Employee Fights Off Armed Robbers in Burbank

A doughnut shop employee fought off two armed men during an attempted robbery in Burbank Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred about 5:30 a.m. when the two men wearing masks entered the shop located in the 400 block of Victory Boulevard, said Burbank Police Department Sgt. Stone.

The men were armed and tried to rob the shop, but an employee confronted them and a fight broke out, Stone said.

At one point, the employee grabbed a gun from one of the men and it went off, Stone said.

No one was struck by the gunfire and the two men fled the scene in a white vehicle, Stone said.

It was unclear if anything was taken from the shop.

The employee suffered minor injuries, Stone said.

KTLA’s Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.