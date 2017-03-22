Former Bay Area Firefighter Arrested for Allegedly Stealing $25,000 From Annual Toy Drive for Needy Families

A former San Bruno firefighter was arrested this week on suspicion of stealing more than $25,000 from the firefighter’s union annual toy drive for low income families, police said.

Holly Kaye Nelson was taken into custody Monday on a warrant for two felony counts of grand theft, according to Lt. Troy Fry of the San Bruno Police Department.

Detectives began investigating the 53-year-old Cloverdale, Calif., resident in December when the San Bruno Professional Firefighters Assn. noticed discrepancies in their account, officials said.

They discovered Nelson had been taking money from the association’s bank account for more than two years, Fry said in a written statement.

