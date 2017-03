Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Food Expert Gail Simmons sits down to talk about judging Bravo's Emmy-winning cooking show "Top Chef." Simmons will also be at the Palm Desert Food and Wine Festival this weekend. Tickets are available to purchase at palmdesertfoodandwine.com. For more information, visit gailsimmons.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Wednesday, March 22, 2017.