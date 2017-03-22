Gov. Jerry Brown Warns of $6 Billion Yearly Hit to California Under GOP Health Care Plan

Calling the Republican congressional leadership’s healthcare proposal an “insult to democracy itself,” Gov. Jerry Brown warned Wednesday that the proposal would shift $6 billion in costs a year to California’s state government by 2020.

California Gov. Jerry Brown speaks during an event on health care at the House East Front of the Capitol March 22, 2017 in Washington, D.C. House Democrats held the event to mark the seventh anniversary of the Affordable Care Act. (Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“It’s real when you, all of a sudden, send a $6-billion tax bill to the state of California,” Brown said in an interview after he delivered remarks alongside Democrats who were on Capitol Hill to mark the seventh anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

“This is devastating,” he said.

On the eve of the vote on the proposed GOP replacement for the Obamacare law, Brown’s administration released an analysis concluding that the annual costs to the state would grow to $24.3 billion by 2027. California embarked on one of the most aggressive implementations of the ACA, with some 4 million residents now covered under its provisions. Most of those receive health benefits through Medi-Cal, the state’s version of the federal Medicaid program for the poor.

