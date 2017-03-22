Greg Grunberg Shares the Inspiration for His Graphic Novel and Hollywood Memorabilia Auction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Funnyman Greg Grunberg tells us about the sweet inspiration for his graphic novel series, Dream Jumper, which is available for purchase in stores and online. Hint: It has to do with his son.

Grunberg is also auctioning off some one-of-a-kind Hollywood memorabilia for charity, including Gibson Les Paul guitars hand-painted and signed by Ringo Starr, Maroon 5, and several other stars.

To participate in the Hollywood Memorabilia Auction, go to Proxibid.com/HollywoodAuction.

Some items are available to pre-bid. The auction will go live April 1, 2017.

All proceeds will benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of America.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Wednesday, March 22, 2017.​