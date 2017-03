Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The men who play the red, blue and black power rangers sat down to tell us about the new movie. Dacre Montgomery, RJ Cyler and Ludi Lin discuss growing up watching the superhero team and training for physically demanding scenes.

"Power Rangers" hits theaters on Friday, March 24th.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Wednesday, March 22, 2017.