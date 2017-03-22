Texas Teacher Accused of Improper Relationship With Student Smiles in Booking Photo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 26-year-old married anatomy teacher at Lockhart High School in Texas smiled in her booking photo after being arrested on suspicion of having an improper relationship with a 17-year-old student.

The school district suspended Sarah Madden Fowlkes, who had been with the school since 2014. A tip from a school administrator led authorities to the 17-year-old boy who had allegedly been in contact with Fowlkes through messaging and in person.

“Their contact was of a sexual nature,” police told WFLD.

Fowlkes, who smiled widely in her mugshot, turned herself in hours after celebrating her birthday with her husband, the television station reported.

Lockhart schools superintendent Susan Bohn emailed parents on Monday, notifying them of Fowlkes' arrest and suspension, according to WFLD.

“Lockhart parents entrust their children to us every day, and it is something we do not take lightly. Student safety is the district’s most important priority,” Bohn said in a statement. “As soon as we learned of the report, we acted swiftly to involve law enforcement and CPS to conduct a thorough investigation. The district does not and will not tolerate any improper communication or contact between a teacher and child.”

Bohn said Fowlkes would not return to the school district.