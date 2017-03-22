Beauty Expert Stacy Cox joined us live with beauty must-haves for looking flawless this spring. For more information on Stacy Cox and the products she featured in the segment, you can go to her website or follow her on social media @StacyCoxBeauty.
Spring Beauty Must-Haves
-
Must-Have Beauty Products for 2017
-
Missing 28-Year-Old Woman Found Alive After Abandoned Car Located in Antelope Valley
-
Video of Professor Calling Trump’s Win ‘Act of Terrorism’ Stirs Controversy on OC Campus
-
28-Year-Old Colorado Woman Missing; L.A. Police Investigating
-
Arrest Made in Georgia Cold Case of Teacher, Former Beauty Queen Who Disappeared 11 Years Ago
-
-
Alabama Theater Will Not Show ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Over Gay ‘Moment’
-
Massage Therapist Charged With Murder in Death of Woman Following Cosmetic Procedure at Long Beach Salon
-
Red Carpet Beauty Secrets With Kate Somerville
-
Beauty Mistakes That Are Aging You
-
Hungarian Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor Dies at 99
-
-
New Mom Dies Saving Infant Daughter From Fire at Their Illinois Home
-
Nordstrom to Drop Ivanka Trump’s Line, Cites Brand’s ‘Performance’
-
Water Line Break Causes Mud to Slide into Backyard of Beverly Crest Home: LAFD