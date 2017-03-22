The Silver Lake Drought Is Over: Reservoir Will Be Finally Refilled

The drought is over in Silver Lake — at least, at its picturesque reservoir.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power officials announced Wednesday that the popular Silver Lake Reservoir — which has stood empty for more than a year — will be refilled starting in mid-April.

The 96-acre reservoir is expected to be fully refilled by the middle of June, nearly a year ahead of schedule. Officials previously said refilling would begin in May and take about 12 months.

The faster rate owes to months of powerful winter storms that soaked California and caused record snowpack levels in the Eastern Sierra, whose runoff provides much of L.A.’s water supply.

