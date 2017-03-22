Woman Sought for Allegedly Striking Shoplifting Witness With Metal Club in Manhattan Beach

Police asked for help Wednesday in their search for a woman suspected of hitting a person in the head with a metal club after the victim witnessed her and another woman allegedly shoplifting at a Manhattan Beach grocery store.

The incident occurred about 5:30 p.m. on January 4 at the Ralphs located in the 2700 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard, according to a news release from the Manhattan Beach Police Department.

The victim told police the two women were shoplifting but fled the store when they noticed they were being watched.

When the witness went outside to see what car the women were going to leave in, one of the suspected shoplifters tried to block the vehicle’s license plate by standing in front of it, the Police Department stated.

One of the suspected shoplifters then became angry and struck the witness in the head with a metal club before fleeing in their vehicle, the Police Department stated.

Police released a picture of one of the suspected shoplifters just prior to the attack in hopes someone will recognize her.

The attacker is wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Police Department.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Police Department’s tip line at 310-802-5171.