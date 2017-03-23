× 17,000 AT&T Technicians End 1-Day Strike in California, Nevada

Thousands of AT&T technicians in California and Nevada went back to work Thursday, ending a strike after their union and employer came to an agreement.

An estimated 17,000 union members had gone on strike Wednesday starting at 6 a.m.

Communications Workers of America, District 9 posted the settlement agreement on its Facebook page late Wednesday that details the accord between the union and the telecommunications giant. AT&T Inc. confirmed that the strike “has been resolved” and that employees returned to work.

Union officials said the walkout was triggered by AT&T’s demand that technicians who typically install and maintain the company’s U-Verse TV service also work on the cables and hardware for landline phone service. (AT&T’s wireless division was not affected.)

