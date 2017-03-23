4 Found Dead in Sacramento-Area Home; Suspect Detained in San Francisco: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A suspect has been detained as police investigate a quadruple homicide in Sacramento's South Land Park neighborhood on Thursday, authorities say.

Officers went to a home on 35th Avenue near Lonsdale Drive around 7 a.m. to perform a welfare check. When they went in the house, they discovered four bodies inside, KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento reported.

Detectives did not reveal how the four victims were killed. The genders and ages of the victims were not immediately released, but Sacramento Mayer Darrell Steinberg said the incident "involved" at least two children.

The suspect has been detained in San Francisco, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Investigators say they don't believe the killings were random.

Residents told the station this is the first time they've ever seen crime like this in the area.

"It's horrifying ... We don't know the identifies yet of the victims but certainly our heart goes out to the victims and their families, and to the schools because this involved a couple of kids as well," Steinberg said. "And as a city we stand ready to embrace the families and the communities in any way we can to help. It's just horrible."

No additional information was immediately available.

QUADRUPLE HOMICIDE: Crime scene investigators going into beige home in Hazmat suit @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/uJRZ6FicZt — Ali Wolf (@awolfTV) March 23, 2017