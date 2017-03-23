Amber Alert Issued After Car Stolen in Cathedral City With 2 Toddlers Inside

Authorities on Thursday issued an Amber Alert for two young boys who were abducted in Cathedral City during a vehicle theft, authorities said.

The children, ages 1 and 2, were in a white, 2016 Honda Accord with tinted windows and license plate No. 7TJR654, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Their names are Jayden and Carlos Cortez.

The suspect was unknown but last seen driving the Accord toward Ramon Road, according to Cathedral City police. Ramon Road is a main thoroughfare, connecting the town to Palm Springs on the west and the 10 Freeway and Thousand Palms to the east.

The person stole the vehicle around 6:45 p.m. from the 31500 block of Whispering Palms Trail, officers said.

Jayden, 1, is about 30 pounds and last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts. Carlos, 2, is about 40 pounds.

Both are described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes.

Cathedral City is in Riverside County, about 7 miles southeast of Palm Springs.

