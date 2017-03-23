Authorities Investigate Series of Robberies in Huntington Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities in Huntington Beach are investigating two sets of burglaries and armed robberies in the city, officials said Thursday.

Two local businesses were burglarized Wednesday and officials believe the two incidents are connected.

In one of the incidents, three people apparently smashed through the door and windows to get into a liquor store and took money from the cash register as well as lottery tickets. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

Later, police believe the same people, two men and a woman hit two other businesses nearby in the same fashion.

In another set of robberies, officials said armed robberies occurred at a hair salon and a doughnut shop in the city late Wednesday and early Thursday.

In both those incidents, two men entered the businesses and at least one of them pointed a gun at the victims while demanding cash. The burglars got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and the victims' cellphones, Officer Jennifer Marlatt told KTLA.

No further details have been released about the incidents.