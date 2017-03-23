Detectives Seek Additional Victims in Case of Social Worker Accused of Sex With Minor

Investigators on Thursday announced they were looking for potential victims connected to a social worker who was arrested on child sex abuse charges.

Ruben Alonso Herrera, 26, was arrested Wednesday and booked on suspicion of unlaw sex with a minor, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officials did not say when or where the alleged crime took place, or which agency Herrera worked for, though they did note he met the victim in his capacity as a contracted social worker.

The suspect then used his position to gain the victim’s trust and take advantage of the child, police said.

Herrera is currently being held on $25,000.00 bail.

Anyone with information about additional victims can contact LAPD sex crimes detectives at 818-838-9971.