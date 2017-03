Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Legendary wrestler Diamond Dallas Page discusses the honor of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Page has also found success with yoga to heal old injuries. For more information and to livestream Page's workouts, go to DDPYOGA.com.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will air on the WWE Network Friday, March 31st at 5pm PT.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Thursday, March 23, 2017.