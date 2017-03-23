Eric Braeden Shares the Secret to His Longevity in Hollywood and More with New Autobiography ‘I’ll Be Damned’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the most memorable actors on television, Eric Braeden, sat down to talk about the secret to his longevity in Hollywood and penning an autobiography. We learn that the actor, who plays Victor Newman on CBS' hit soap opera "The Young and the Restless", also had a run-in with an embarrassed Sam Rubin on a tennis court back in the day.

Braeden's book 'I'll Be Damned: How My Young and Restless Life Led Me to America's #1 Daytime Drama' is available to purchase in stores and online.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays on CBS at 12:30pm.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Thursday, March 23, 2017.