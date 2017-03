Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The father of a 14-year-old boy who was injured in a violent attack that was captured on video and posted on social media continues to seek justice for his son.

Two people were arrested in connection with the crime, but one was found not guilty. A girl who allegedly recorded the incident has not been charged with a crime.

Sara Welch reports for the KTLA News at 1 on March 23, 2017.