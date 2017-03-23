L.A. Police Commission Asks for Feedback on Body Camera Video Policy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Los Angeles Police Commission on Thursday launched its latest effort to answer one of the biggest questions facing law enforcement today, one that has increasingly tested the LAPD and other agencies as video consistently inspires fresh scrutiny of policing: When should footage from police body cameras be released?

Beginning Thursday, the civilian board that oversees the LAPD is asking residents for their answers to that question. The Police Commission is starting a roughly six-week effort to collect public feedback its members will consider before adopting a new policy governing when the LAPD will release video after a “critical incident,” such as a shooting by police.

Currently, the LAPD generally does not release video — whether it’s from officers’ body cameras, cameras in their patrol cars or other footage collected during the investigation — unless required in court. In recent months, however, police commissioners have said they believe it’s time to revisit that stance.

“This is probably the most significant issue around the use of body cameras,” said Matt Johnson, the president of the Police Commission, at a news conference Thursday. “It’s our mission to get this policy right.”

